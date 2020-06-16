UrduPoint.com
Six Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs28,760 As Stake Money

Tue 16th June 2020

Six gamblers rounded up with Rs28,760 as stake money

Police on Tuesday arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs28,760 cash as stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs28,760 cash as stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested six gamblers namely Zahid Mehmood, Abdul Waheed, Abid Hussain, Tahir Khan, Saghir and Arshad as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police also recovered Rs28,760 cash as stake money, three mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigations is underway, he added.

