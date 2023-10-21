Six gamblers held with stake money

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession during the crackdown.

According to details, ASI Darkhast Jamal Khan police Fakhar Abbas along with his team raided and arrested six gamblers including Khalid, Talib Mahboob, Rasheed, Afzal and Adnan.

The police have also recovered Rs 12600 cash, watches and mobile phones from their possession.

Police have registered cases against the gamblers.

APP/hus-sak