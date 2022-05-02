UrduPoint.com

Six Gangsters Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 06:13 PM

Six gangsters arrested

Police on Monday arrested six members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes, cash and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested six members of a dacoit gang and recovered bikes, cash and weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, Bhalwal city SHO Abdul Samad along with his team raided and arrested six gangsters who were wanted by police in dozens of robbery and bike snatching cases.

The police recovered 6 bikes, Rs 60,000 in cash, 1.5 kg hashish, 2 pistols30 bore and a Kalashnikov from them.

Further investigation was underway.

