Six gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Nishatabad police claimed on Saturday to have arrested six robbers of two gangs and recovered 3 motorcycles, cash and illicit weapons from their possession.

The police conducted raids and arrested six dacoits identified as Mohsan, Zaheer Abbas, and Jaffar of Qurban gang, Talha, Younus and Mubeen Arshad of another gang.

The police recovered Rs 400,000 in cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theftand other cases.

Further investigation was underway.