Six gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested six gangsters of two gangs and recovered motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Mansoorabad police raided at Mohallah Noorpur and arrested three outlaws identified as Kashif Masih, Amjad Ali and Rashid Wahhab and recovered three motorcycles, three pistols, mobile phones and Rs 50,000 in cash from them.

Meanwhile, Dijkot police arrested Asghar, Zeeshan and Nadeem Arshad and recovered cash, 3 motorcycles, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases.

Further investigation was underway.