Open Menu

Six Gangsters Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Six gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six dacoits of two gangs and

recovered cash, other valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, a police team headed by SHO Sargodha Road police station

Inspector Basharat Ali conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three

members of Shamili gang including ring leader Shumail aka Shamaili

who were wanted by police in more than 14 cases of dacoity, robbery

and theft, etc.

The police recovered 7 snatched motorcycles, 10 mobile phones,

Rs 1.

5 million in cash, illegal weapons and other valuables from their

possession.

Meanwhile, CIA Lyallpur Town police headed by Sub Inspector (SI) Imtiaz Ali

arrested three outlaws of a gang including Bilal, Ehsan, etc. who were wanted

by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, Rs 20,000 in cash, mobile phones, etc.

from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile CIA Road Robbery Sargodha Imtiaz Ali Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

4 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

12 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

13 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

13 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

13 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

13 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

13 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

13 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

13 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

13 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan