Six Gangsters Held
Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 12:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six dacoits of two gangs and
recovered cash, other valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.
On a tip-off, a police team headed by SHO Sargodha Road police station
Inspector Basharat Ali conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three
members of Shamili gang including ring leader Shumail aka Shamaili
who were wanted by police in more than 14 cases of dacoity, robbery
and theft, etc.
The police recovered 7 snatched motorcycles, 10 mobile phones,
Rs 1.
5 million in cash, illegal weapons and other valuables from their
possession.
Meanwhile, CIA Lyallpur Town police headed by Sub Inspector (SI) Imtiaz Ali
arrested three outlaws of a gang including Bilal, Ehsan, etc. who were wanted
by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.
The police recovered illegal weapons, Rs 20,000 in cash, mobile phones, etc.
from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.