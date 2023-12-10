Six gangsters held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six dacoits of two gangs and

recovered cash, other valuables and illegal weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, a police team headed by SHO Sargodha Road police station

Inspector Basharat Ali conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three

members of Shamili gang including ring leader Shumail aka Shamaili

who were wanted by police in more than 14 cases of dacoity, robbery

and theft, etc.

The police recovered 7 snatched motorcycles, 10 mobile phones,

Rs 1.

5 million in cash, illegal weapons and other valuables from their

possession.

Meanwhile, CIA Lyallpur Town police headed by Sub Inspector (SI) Imtiaz Ali

arrested three outlaws of a gang including Bilal, Ehsan, etc. who were wanted

by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases.

The police recovered illegal weapons, Rs 20,000 in cash, mobile phones, etc.

from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.