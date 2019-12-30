UrduPoint.com
Six Gangsters Held In Multan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:06 PM

Six gangsters held in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Multan police have successfully tracked down and smashed a gang of criminals just two week after they had allegedly shot at and injured a constable and snatched cash from him in the city, police said Monday.

Police have arrested six members of the gang including ring leader Imam Bakhsh alias Hashim allegedly involved in dozens of cases including ten cases of Basti Malook police station.

Taking notice of the attack on constable Muhammad Tariq last Dec 18 night, CPO Zubair Dareshak had assigned the task of tracking down the gang to SSP Operations Kashif Aslam and a team comprising SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla, SP Sadar Rana Ashraf and others was formed.

Police successfully arrested the gang members within a shot span of time, police spokesman said.

Those arrested included Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Ramzan, ring leader Imam Bakhsh alias Hashim, Muhammad Shahid, and Muhammad Shoukat.

Recoveries included seven motorcycles, six pistols with 22 rounds, four mobile phones, and Rs 100,000 cash.

