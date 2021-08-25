UrduPoint.com

Six Gangsters Held In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 04:09 PM

Six gangsters held in sialkot

Daska police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested six criminals of two inter-district gangs and recovered cash and other valuables from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Daska police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested six criminals of two inter-district gangs and recovered cash and other valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, Daska police teams conducted raids and arrested ring leader- Ali Raza alias Boota, Saad Ali, Zohaib; ring leader- Fiaz Sultan alias Fiaju, Junaid Ali and Ansar Tanveer and recovered 4 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, Rs 310,000 in cash, 6 pistols and several bullets from them.

The outlaws were wanted by police in 50 cases of dacoity and robbery.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

