Six Gas Connections Detached Over Compressor Use

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) ::Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) has detached gas connections of six consumers on charge of using compressors at Sammundri Road during past 24 hours.

SNGPL spokesman said Wednesday that on the direction of General Manager Ashraf Mehmood special teams were constituted which conducted surprise checking against the use of compressors on gas connections.

The SNGPL teams unearthed use of compressors at six different sites in D-Type Colony at Sammundri road and detached gas connections of these consumers.

Further action against them was underway.

