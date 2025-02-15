Open Menu

Six Gas Meters Severed Over Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Six gas meters severed over violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas UFG Control Task Force, under the directions of General Manager, has intensified its efforts against gas theft and disconnected six more meters over violations.

During the operation, one meter was disconnected over using compressor. A meter which was installed upside down was also removed.

A meter which was taken off by a consumer was recovered and seized. Two meters were disconnected over gas supplies to neighbours. A meter which was installed on the wrong address was also disconnected. The door to door checking of about 60 connections was also made.

The company vowed to continue efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities, ensuring uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.

