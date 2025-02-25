Six Gas Meters Severed Over Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2025 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The Sui Northern Gas UFG Control Task Force has intensified its efforts against gas theft and disconnected six more meters over violations.
During the operation, one meter was cut off for compressor use. One meter was disconnected for commercial use.
Three meters were disconnected for using compressors. A meter which was taken off was seized. A meter which had no record was also cut off. About 55 connections were also checked.
The company vowed to continue efforts to combat gas theft and illegal activities, ensuring an uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.
