Six guards, students injured in Punjab varsity clash

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :At least six guards were injured in a clash that occurred between the groups of students studying in the Punjab varsity, private television reported on Friday.

According to spokesperson of the university, the brawl was held between the groups of students near the campus of social studies.

The guards deployed in the varsity for controlling the clash between the group of students, have sustained injuries. They have been shifted to Jinnah hospital for treatment, the spokesperson stated.

Heavy contingent of guards have been deployed to further stop escalation of tension in the campus, the spokesperson added.