Open Menu

Six Healthcare Establishments Sealed On Malpractices

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Six healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has conducted a total of 99 inspections against malpractices in last nine months in the Federal capital.

According to IHRA, due to grave irregularities found in functioning of certain healthcare establishments the authority sealed six Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of ICT.

Those HCEs that were sealed consist of Al Mustafa Medical Center, Anaya Healthcare, Umer Khan Clinic, Jillani Davakhana Barakahu, Family Dental Zone Barakahu, Asif Family and Clinic Barakahu.

They were sealed for different offenses including not getting registered with IHRA, unhygienic conditions, absence of proper waste management system, reuse of injectables, loose medicines, use of expired medicines and reagents, and unqualified staff rendering medical services.

Similarly, IHRA suspended the services of 12 Healthcare Establishments over different medical noncompliance.

These 12 HCEs were Rubab Rehabilitation Center, Umar Ayub Hospital, Vital Medical Lab, Fatima tuz Zahra Medical Center, Biotech Lab G-6, Umer Medical Complex, Maa Jee Hospital, D-Mart Pharmacy and Healthcare, Esthetics care Rana Market, Healthcare Medical Barakahu, Capital Clinic Barakahu, and Sahil Clinic Barakahu.

Similarly, 50 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by inspections team.

As many as 24 HCEs were found closed in which four were permanently closed during inspections carried out by inspection teams.

Four Healthcare Establishments were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension and warning has been issued to four HCEs.

Related Topics

Islamabad Market Family

Recent Stories

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

41 minutes ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

48 minutes ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

2 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

5 hours ago
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

6 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

6 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

6 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

6 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan