Six healthcare establishments sealed on malpractices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has conducted a total of 99 inspections against malpractices in last nine months in the Federal capital.

According to IHRA, due to grave irregularities found in functioning of certain healthcare establishments the authority sealed six Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of ICT.

Those HCEs that were sealed consist of Al Mustafa Medical Center, Anaya Healthcare, Umer Khan Clinic, Jillani Davakhana Barakahu, Family Dental Zone Barakahu, Asif Family and Clinic Barakahu.

They were sealed for different offenses including not getting registered with IHRA, unhygienic conditions, absence of proper waste management system, reuse of injectables, loose medicines, use of expired medicines and reagents, and unqualified staff rendering medical services.

Similarly, IHRA suspended the services of 12 Healthcare Establishments over different medical noncompliance.

These 12 HCEs were Rubab Rehabilitation Center, Umar Ayub Hospital, Vital Medical Lab, Fatima tuz Zahra Medical Center, Biotech Lab G-6, Umer Medical Complex, Maa Jee Hospital, D-Mart Pharmacy and Healthcare, Esthetics care Rana Market, Healthcare Medical Barakahu, Capital Clinic Barakahu, and Sahil Clinic Barakahu.

Similarly, 50 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by inspections team.

As many as 24 HCEs were found closed in which four were permanently closed during inspections carried out by inspection teams.

Four Healthcare Establishments were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension and warning has been issued to four HCEs.