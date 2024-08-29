Six Healthcare Establishments Sealed On Malpractices
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has conducted a total of 99 inspections against malpractices in last nine months in the Federal capital.
According to IHRA, due to grave irregularities found in functioning of certain healthcare establishments the authority sealed six Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of ICT.
Those HCEs that were sealed consist of Al Mustafa Medical Center, Anaya Healthcare, Umer Khan Clinic, Jillani Davakhana Barakahu, Family Dental Zone Barakahu, Asif Family and Clinic Barakahu.
They were sealed for different offenses including not getting registered with IHRA, unhygienic conditions, absence of proper waste management system, reuse of injectables, loose medicines, use of expired medicines and reagents, and unqualified staff rendering medical services.
Similarly, IHRA suspended the services of 12 Healthcare Establishments over different medical noncompliance.
These 12 HCEs were Rubab Rehabilitation Center, Umar Ayub Hospital, Vital Medical Lab, Fatima tuz Zahra Medical Center, Biotech Lab G-6, Umer Medical Complex, Maa Jee Hospital, D-Mart Pharmacy and Healthcare, Esthetics care Rana Market, Healthcare Medical Barakahu, Capital Clinic Barakahu, and Sahil Clinic Barakahu.
Similarly, 50 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by inspections team.
As many as 24 HCEs were found closed in which four were permanently closed during inspections carried out by inspection teams.
Four Healthcare Establishments were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension and warning has been issued to four HCEs.
Recent Stories
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OGDCL hosts seminar on 'awareness and prevention from corruption'2 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Iraq vow to strengthen trade relations16 seconds ago
-
Govt relief helping reduces power bills significantly: MEPCO chief20 seconds ago
-
Committee to probe purchase of medicines by caretaker setup; Musadaq Abbasi23 seconds ago
-
MCF to complete 91 schemes with Rs 556m in city26 seconds ago
-
DC directs to finalize outsourcing of sanitation services10 minutes ago
-
...10 minutes ago
-
Women University holds seminar on drug-free campus20 minutes ago
-
Illegal appointments reference: Court acquits Dr Mujahid Kamran, others20 minutes ago
-
Outlaw arrested, weopen, hashish recovered20 minutes ago
-
Kundi visits Aitzaz Ahsan30 minutes ago
-
AIOU introduces "English Access Scholarship" program for underserved students40 minutes ago