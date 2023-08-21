Open Menu

Six Healthcare Establishments Sealed Over Malpractices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpractices

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed six Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ):The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed six Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

IHRA inspection teams carried out inspections of 47 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks.

Quest Medical Complex, Zia Dental Clinic, Abbas Clinic, First Aid Medical Center, Sana Clinic and Subhan Clinic were sealed due to malpractices like the absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions and absence of a proper waste management system, and not getting registration with the IHRA.

IHRA suspended the services of two Healthcare Establishments over different medical non-compliance.

Hassan Dental Cosmetic and Quality Labs were suspended while 27 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team.

Eight HCEs were found closed upon arrival of inspection teams while four Healthcare Establishments were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension.

IHRA inspection teams also visited the Blood Bank of KRL Hospital and Islamabad Medical Complex (Nescom) and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams for improvements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bank Blood

Recent Stories

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamr ..

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

3 minutes ago
 Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Four illegal housing schemes sealed

3 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

3 minutes ago
 Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in S ..

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

3 minutes ago
 NBF to launch special learning material for slow l ..

NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

1 minute ago
 30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overchar ..

30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overcharging

1 minute ago
Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Sci ..

Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Science College

1 minute ago
 PCB Greens beat Whites by 84 runs in women's pract ..

PCB Greens beat Whites by 84 runs in women's practice match

5 minutes ago
 Iqra University clarifies misleading reports regar ..

Iqra University clarifies misleading reports regarding Barri's association

1 minute ago
 Commissioner seek proposals for HFH's revamping in ..

Commissioner seek proposals for HFH's revamping in two days

1 minute ago
 SMBR, Lahore Bar Association discuss e-registratio ..

SMBR, Lahore Bar Association discuss e-registration, legal collaboration

54 minutes ago
 Famous research journal honors Pakistani scientist ..

Famous research journal honors Pakistani scientist

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan