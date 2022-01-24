Six held as police smash gang of transformer thieves

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Burewala city police have smashed an inter-district gang of transformer thieves and arrested its six members, police said on Monday.

The arrests also resulted in recovery of Rs 1.5 million in cash and a truck valuing Rs 2 million which the gang had been using allegedly to steal transformers, SHO Burewala city Aqdas Hussain Shah said.

Those arrested included Muhammad Shahid, Babar Ali, Israr Ahmad, Muammad Shafiq, Muhammad Sharif and Zeeshan Ghani. Not only they used to steal transformers from Burewala city and suburbs but also from other cities during night time after surveying the target area in detail during day time, the SHO said.

They would then transport the stolen transformers to Sahiwal by truck where they would dis-assemble them and sell these in parts.