Six Held For Carrying Illegal Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Six held for carrying illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police held Irfan and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from Raju while the same police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Waqas.

Similarly, Wah Cantt police arrested Suleman and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his custody.

While, Jatali police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Osama.

Following operation, Rawat Police nabbed Naeem and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against those

who were carrying illegal weapons.

