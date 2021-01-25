Six held for carrying illegal weapons, ammunition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six persons and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Ganjmandi Police arrested Asad Rehman and recovered pistol 30 bore from his possession while Bani police arrested two persons identified as Mohammad Irfan and Ali Asghar and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore with ammunition recovered from their possession.

Similarly, Civil Line police arrested Muhammad Waqas and recovered 01 rifle 12 bore with ammunition from his custody.

Morgah police held Bilal Javed and recovered pistol 30 bore with ammunition from his possession. Jatli police arrested Qamar Zaman and recovered pistol 30 bore with ammunition from his possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all of them.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police teams adding that cracking down on illegal arms holders must be continued without any discrimination.