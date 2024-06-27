Six held for electricity theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Six people were caught from various parts of the district for allegedly

pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through tampering

with meters.

According to Gepco sources, the teams of GEPCO checked various

areas and found six people involved in electricity theft.

On the report

of Sub Division Officers, the police along with GEPCO teams arrested

Usman and Awais from Kisnaywali area of Sadr Sialkot police station,

Ishrat Bibi and Abdul Rehman from Saday Chak and Mundayer area of

Kotli Loharan police station, Shahid from the jurisdiction of Airport police

station and Ahad Munir from Udu Fateh area of Sadr Pasrur police station.

Cases have been registered against the accused.