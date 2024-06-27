Six Held For Electricity Theft
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Six people were caught from various parts of the district for allegedly
pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through tampering
with meters.
According to Gepco sources, the teams of GEPCO checked various
areas and found six people involved in electricity theft.
On the report
of Sub Division Officers, the police along with GEPCO teams arrested
Usman and Awais from Kisnaywali area of Sadr Sialkot police station,
Ishrat Bibi and Abdul Rehman from Saday Chak and Mundayer area of
Kotli Loharan police station, Shahid from the jurisdiction of Airport police
station and Ahad Munir from Udu Fateh area of Sadr Pasrur police station.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
Recent Stories
Gold Prices see slight increase in Pakistan
Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA launches operation against eight illegal housing schemes in Taxila4 seconds ago
-
Shaza Fatima urges Swedish companies to invest in IT, Telecom sector of Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Romina underlines urgency of ‘collective action’ for safeguarding GB’s significant natural her ..40 minutes ago
-
Dengue larva; 8842 spots positive, says report50 minutes ago
-
Property dispute claims four more lives in Peshawar during one week50 minutes ago
-
Doctors replant partially amputated hand at DHQ hospital60 minutes ago
-
Fireworks material seized, six arrested60 minutes ago
-
KP CM's aide urges officers to play role in protecting youth from social evils60 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed for Muharram60 minutes ago
-
Mutilated body found from canal60 minutes ago
-
Former Federal Minister initiates development work on Jageyan kalian road60 minutes ago
-
Over 1.1million tourists visit KP in one week60 minutes ago