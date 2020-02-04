UrduPoint.com
Six Held For Electricity Theft In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:39 PM

Six held for electricity theft in Sialkot

The police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested six persons from various parts of the district for their alleged involvement in electricity theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested six persons from various parts of the district for their alleged involvement in electricity theft.

On the report of Gepco officials, the police arrested Kashif, Bilal, Waheed, Ashraf, Akram and Busharat for pilfering electricity.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

