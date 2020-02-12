UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Held For Electricity Theft In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Six held for electricity theft in Sialkot

The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested six persons involved in electricity theft in different areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested six persons involved in electricity theft in different areas.

On the report of Gepco officials, different police stations, arrested Rafique, Hassan, Shehbaz, Ashraf, Waqas and Ibrar for pilfering electricity.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Electricity

Recent Stories

PM sensitizes public to think beyond govt jobs

40 minutes ago

Russian Direct Investment Fund, Saudi Business Dis ..

1 minute ago

Mahathir won hearts of Kashmiri people: AJK presid ..

57 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy challenges corporal punishment before ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Navy’s Dynamic Maritime Exercise Seaspa ..

1 hour ago

Blast at Chinese Factory in Northeast Leaves 5 Kil ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.