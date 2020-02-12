Six Held For Electricity Theft In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:45 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested six persons involved in electricity theft in different areas.
On the report of Gepco officials, different police stations, arrested Rafique, Hassan, Shehbaz, Ashraf, Waqas and Ibrar for pilfering electricity.
Cases have been registered against the accused.