Six held for electricity theft in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested six persons involved in electricity theft in different areas.

On the report of Gepco officials, different police stations, arrested Rafique, Hassan, Shehbaz, Ashraf, Waqas and Ibrar for pilfering electricity.

Cases have been registered against the accused.