UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Held For Flying Kites

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Six held for flying kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Sialkot police Monday arrested six kite -flyers from different areas of the city.

According to police sources, Civil Lines police arrested four persons -- Kasif, Naveed, Arsal and Shahid -- for violating a ban on flying kites The police recovered a large quantity of different sized kites and string rolls from the accused.

Also, Hajipura police nabbed two men -- Waleed and Baber -- over kite-flying. Police also recovered 410 different sized kites and string rolls from them. Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

app/ir

Related Topics

Police Sialkot From

Recent Stories

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

7 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

26 minutes ago

PCB U16 National One-Day Tournament details announ ..

32 minutes ago

Hammad Azhar tests positive for COVID-19

36 minutes ago

106,615 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

41 minutes ago

PM approves solarization of tubewells to facilitat ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.