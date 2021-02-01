Six held for flying kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Sialkot police Monday arrested six kite -flyers from different areas of the city.

According to police sources, Civil Lines police arrested four persons -- Kasif, Naveed, Arsal and Shahid -- for violating a ban on flying kites The police recovered a large quantity of different sized kites and string rolls from the accused.

Also, Hajipura police nabbed two men -- Waleed and Baber -- over kite-flying. Police also recovered 410 different sized kites and string rolls from them. Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

