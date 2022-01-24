UrduPoint.com

Six Held For Gambling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 05:22 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The police on Monday arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 10,500, three mobile phones and other items.

Kotmomin police conducted a raid and rounded up Muhammad Bilal, Akhter Javed,MuhammadGulzar,Mudassar Iqbal,Muhammad Khan and Azhar Iqbal.

A case has been registered against the accused.

