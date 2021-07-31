UrduPoint.com

Six Held For Gambling In Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested six gamblers and recovered Rs 41,100 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other paraphernalia from their possession.

On a tip-off, Bhalwal city police conducted a raid and rounded up six gamblers identified as Javaid Iqbal, Muhammad Iftikhar, Abid Ali, Muhammad Anwar, Muhammad Nasir and Yasir Mehmood while gambling.

Police recovered stake money of Rs 41,100, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

