Six Held For Illegal Weapons In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Police in their crackdown against illegal weapon holders rounded up six accused and recovered armed and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police held Nehar Deen for having 1 pistol, 30 bore with ammunition, Waris Khan Police held Malik Ayaz with 1 pistol 30 bore with ammunition, Naseerabad Police apprehended Laiquat Ali with 1 pistol 30 bore with ammunition, Rawat police arrested three accused AdilRehman, Adeeb and Ahmer Ejaz and recovered 3 pistol 30 bore and ammunition from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and sent them behind the bar.

On other hand, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that the police was conducting operations against law violators on a regular basis without any discrimination.

He expressed that the police would continue its operations against criminals and proclaimed offenders and they would be sent behind bars.

More Stories From Pakistan

