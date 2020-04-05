UrduPoint.com
Six Held For Involvement In Immoral Activities

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

Six held for involvement in immoral activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad Lohibher police has arrested six persons for their alleged involvement in immoral activities during raid at a House in Bharia Town phase 4, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

According to details, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed categorically asked all police officials for strict action against those involved in drug peddling, bootlegging and immoral activities besides vigilance at guest house involved in anti-social acts.

Following his directions, strict policing measures are being ensured in the city against such criminals. On a tip off on Sunday regarding immoral activities at house no 37 street number 05 Bharia Town phase 4, a Lohibher police team raided there after getting search warrant.

Police team headed by SHO Lohibher including ASI Asif and others succeeded to arrest six persons including three women involved in immoral activities.

They have been identified as Amant, Kamran, Bashrat, Samra Sana, Maria and Sonia while further investigation is underway from them.

Further more, Banigala police apprehended bootlegger namely Tauqeer and recovered 30 cans of beer from him. Case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway from him.

While reviewing this report, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed has directed to ensure effective crackdown against those involved in immoral activities.

