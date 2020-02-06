Six Held For Kite Flying In Sialkot
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:58 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six accused for kite flying and recovered 290 kites.
According to the police, PS Sadr intercepted Qadeer near Bhaguwaal Road and recovered 290 kites while Fiazan, Shahbaz, Umiar, Mudassar and Asad were also arrested for kite flying.
The police registered separate cases against them.