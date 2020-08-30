Six held for LPG decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense Teams nabbed six shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally during the last 24 hours.

A civil defense spokesman said here on Sunday that teams of civil defense along with local police checked various areas of the city and arrested six shopkeepers including Muzammal Hussain from Negahbanpura, Aleem Anwar, Ashiq Ali and Khalid Hussain from Chak No.

190-RB, Munawwar Hussain from Makhdoom Road and Zaheer Iqbal from Rehmania Road red handed while decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them and started investigation.