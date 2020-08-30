UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Held For LPG Decanting

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Six held for LPG decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :The Civil Defense Teams nabbed six shopkeepers on the charge of decanting LPG illegally during the last 24 hours.

A civil defense spokesman said here on Sunday that teams of civil defense along with local police checked various areas of the city and arrested six shopkeepers including Muzammal Hussain from Negahbanpura, Aleem Anwar, Ashiq Ali and Khalid Hussain from Chak No.

190-RB, Munawwar Hussain from Makhdoom Road and Zaheer Iqbal from Rehmania Road red handed while decanting gas illegally.

The police locked the accused behind the bars after registration of cases against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

LPG Police Road Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler approves 1,196 scholarships for stud ..

24 seconds ago

India reports 78,761 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

Waha Capital launches Income Generating Islamic Fu ..

3 hours ago

US reports 44,656 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE aid ship arrives in Al Mukalla Port, Yemen

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Back to school amid caution and eagerne ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.