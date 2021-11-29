UrduPoint.com

Six Held For One-wheeling

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Six held for one-wheeling

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested six young boys on the charge of one-wheeling on various city roads in Sialkot district.

Police said here on Monday,the teams of different police stations during a crackdown against one-wheelers nabbed six persons- Ali Haider, Muhammad Arslan, Muzamil Tanveer, Abdul Rahim, Qamar Imdad and Chand Asif and impounded their motorcycles at concerned police stations.

The accused were sent behind the bars after registering separate cases, said police.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Young Sialkot Ali Haider

Recent Stories

Commemoration Day an honourable chapter in nation& ..

Commemoration Day an honourable chapter in nation&#039;s history: Ajman Ruler

38 seconds ago
 President Alvi, Turkish President Erdogan agree to ..

President Alvi, Turkish President Erdogan agree to enhance ties, trade

3 minutes ago
 Is Karishna Tanna going to marry soon with Varun?

Is Karishna Tanna going to marry soon with Varun?

16 minutes ago
 TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in ..

TECNO Launches its much-awaited Camon 18 series in Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Spa ..

Roscosmos Unveils Launch Time of World's First Space Tourist Duo Flight

32 minutes ago
 India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws a ..

India parliament votes to scrap farm reform laws after Modi U-turn

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.