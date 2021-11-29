Six held for one-wheeling

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested six young boys on the charge of one-wheeling on various city roads in Sialkot district.

Police said here on Monday,the teams of different police stations during a crackdown against one-wheelers nabbed six persons- Ali Haider, Muhammad Arslan, Muzamil Tanveer, Abdul Rahim, Qamar Imdad and Chand Asif and impounded their motorcycles at concerned police stations.

The accused were sent behind the bars after registering separate cases, said police.