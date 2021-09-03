Six held for overcharging in sargodha

Price control magistrates arrested five shopkeepers for profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 )

A spokesman for the district administration said here on Friday, that magistrates conducted raids at various points in the city and found 6 shopkeepers selling commodities at exorbitant rates.

Themagistrates arrested six profiteers identified as Adnan, Hamid, Muhammad Irshaad, Saif Ali, MuhammadAkraam, Sadaqat and also imposed fines on several shopkeepers.