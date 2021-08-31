UrduPoint.com

Six Held For Pilfering Electricity

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 07:47 PM

Six persons were caught for allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Six persons were caught for allegedly stealing electricity from the main transmission lines and through meter tempering in the district.

On the report of Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) sub-division officers (SDOs), the district police conducted raids in different areas of the district and caught red handed Muhammad Adil, Shehbaz, Waqas, Saleem, Asad Ullah and Javed pilfering electricity.

Police have registered cases.

