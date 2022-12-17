Six held for possessing illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police held Wasim and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Bani police recovered a 30-bore pistol from Asif while Gujar Khan police recovered a Kalashnikov from Nusrat.

Following the operation, Mandra and Chakri police each recovered a 30-bore pistol from Yaqoob and Wasim respectively, while Civil Lines police recovered a dagger from Zahid.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operation appreciated the performance of police teams, adding that crackdown would be continued against the illegal arms holders without any discrimination.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.