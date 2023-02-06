UrduPoint.com

Six Held For Possessing Illegal Arms In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Six held for possessing illegal arms in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Monday, informed police spokesman.

Waris Khan police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Sajjad. Similarly, New Town police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Faisal.

While, Sadiqabad police arrested Khadim and recovered 01 pistol 09 mm from his possession.

R.

A Bazar police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Zainul Abedin. Following operation, Murgah police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Mantasir, Wah Cantt police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Shakirullah.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams said that actions will be continued against illegal arm holders and anti social elements.

