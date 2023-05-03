UrduPoint.com

Six Held For Possessing Illegal Arms In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 08:36 PM

Six held for possessing illegal arms in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and bullets from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition and bullets from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed police spokesman.

During the course of action, City police recovered 15 round of 3o bore pistol from Naeem.

Similarly, RA Bazar police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Habul and the same police recovered 01 pistol 32 bore from Arslan.

While, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Siraj Akhtar.

Following the operation, Wah Cantt police recovered 15 rounds of 30 bore pistol from Siddique and same police recovered 20 rounds pistol 30 bore from Shahzeb.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action will be continued against those possessing illegal weapons.

