Six held for possessing illegal arms, weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

According to details, Waris Khan police arrested Adil and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession while Mandra police arrested Raees Ahmed and recovered 1 Rifle 222 from his custody.

Similarly, Jatli police nabbed Muhammad Ihsan and recovered Kalashnikov from his possession.

Chuntra police held Abdul Wahad, Bahi Gul and Nigran Gul besides recovering three Kalashnikov from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused under arm and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik appreciated the performance of police teams adding that operation against possessing illegal weapons would be expedited.