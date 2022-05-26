UrduPoint.com

Six Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Published May 26, 2022

Six held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six illegal arm holders and recovered weapons, ammunition from their possession during crackdown, informed police spokesman.

City police have arrested three accused Muhammad Zeeshan, Aziz and Wasif and recovered 02 rifles 12 bore and 01 pistol 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Cantt police arrested accused Liaqat and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Following the operation, Mandra Police arrested 02 accused Sharjeel and Mohammad Faizan and recovered 02 pistols 30 bore from the accused.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated performance of police teams adding that operations against those possessing illegal weapons would be continued.

