UrduPoint.com

Six Held For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Six held for possessing illegal weapons

Police have arrested six illegal weapon holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six illegal weapon holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to the details, Ganjmundi police arrested Hammad and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Taxila police held Ali and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore ammunition from his custody while Jatali police nabbed one person, namely, Abdul Manan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Sadiqabad police arrested Sami and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Airport police recovered 12 rounds from Shiraz who was allegedly involved in aerial firing.

Police had registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against possessing illegal weapons will be continued without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Firing Police Shiraz Progress Taxila All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Sarwar for focus on rehabilitation of flood victim ..

Sarwar for focus on rehabilitation of flood victims instead of politics, long ma ..

2 minutes ago
 Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Nepal - India's Nati ..

Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Hits Nepal - India's National Center for Seismology

2 minutes ago
 CNG station, shop, carts seized; five arrested for ..

CNG station, shop, carts seized; five arrested for profiteering

3 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks Passage Via Kerch Strait for Ships L ..

Russia Blocks Passage Via Kerch Strait for Ships Loaded Abroad - Turkish Authori ..

3 minutes ago
 Political stability vital for economic growth: Ash ..

Political stability vital for economic growth: Ashrafi

26 minutes ago
 Saudi Prince postpones Pakistan's visit due to per ..

Saudi Prince postpones Pakistan's visit due to personal engagements: Ashrafi

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.