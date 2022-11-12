Six held for possessing illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Police have arrested six illegal weapon holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday.

According to the details, Ganjmundi police arrested Hammad and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Taxila police held Ali and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore ammunition from his custody while Jatali police nabbed one person, namely, Abdul Manan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Sadiqabad police arrested Sami and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Airport police recovered 12 rounds from Shiraz who was allegedly involved in aerial firing.

Police had registered separate cases against all the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams adding that crackdown against possessing illegal weapons will be continued without any discrimination.