Six held for power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Circle Office Sargodha region

claimed on Monday to have caught six people for stealing electricity from main

lines and meter tampering.

The teams of FESCO inspected various localities and detected electricity theft

at six spots. The teams caught six accused.

The crackdown against power thieves would continue on daily basis, said spokesman.