Open Menu

Six Held For Power Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Six held for power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Circle Office Sargodha region

claimed on Monday to have caught six people for stealing electricity from main

lines and meter tampering.

The teams of FESCO inspected various localities and detected electricity theft

at six spots. The teams caught six accused.

The crackdown against power thieves would continue on daily basis, said spokesman.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Sargodha Circle From FESCO

Recent Stories

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now ..

Win a Whopping 4 Million Rupees Jackpot. Click now to find out how!!!

7 minutes ago
 IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

IHC judges’letter: SC takes suo motu notice

1 hour ago
 Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Revi ..

Elevating Smartphone Excellence: An Extensive Review of the vivo V30 5G

1 hour ago
 Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s ..

Shahid Afridi breaks silence about Babar Azam’s captaincy

2 hours ago
 Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chine ..

Ten terrorists involved in suicide attack on Chinese in Shangla arrested

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with revere ..

Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today

4 hours ago
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis ann ..

All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan