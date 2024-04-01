Six Held For Power Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Circle Office Sargodha region
claimed on Monday to have caught six people for stealing electricity from main
lines and meter tampering.
The teams of FESCO inspected various localities and detected electricity theft
at six spots. The teams caught six accused.
The crackdown against power thieves would continue on daily basis, said spokesman.
