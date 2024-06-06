Open Menu

Six Held For Power Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Circle Office Sargodha region Thursday caught six people for stealing electricity from the main power supply lines and through meter tampering.

The FESCO teams inspected various localities and detected electricity theft at six spots. The teams caught six accused.

The crackdown on power thieves would continue on daily basis, said spokesman.

