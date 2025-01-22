Open Menu

Six Held For Power Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Six held for power theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught six power pilferers during

an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district

and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others.

The police registered cases against them.

