Six Held For Power Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught six power pilferers during
an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district
and caught six accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.
The accused were identified as Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others.
The police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects
China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025
Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Posters urge people to observe Black Day on Jan 26 in IIOJK5 minutes ago
-
Robbery in house5 minutes ago
-
Six held for power theft5 minutes ago
-
115th death anniversary of Maulana Muhammad Hussain Azad observed15 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara inaugurates police hospital, command and control room, rest house at Torghar15 minutes ago
-
DPO visits Khushalgarh outpost35 minutes ago
-
PM instructs transparent, merit-based selection of students for agri training in China45 minutes ago
-
Free spine week announced at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles deaths by Indonesia landslides, flash floods2 hours ago
-
Pakistan braces for drought: PMD issues alert for multiple regions12 hours ago
-
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country12 hours ago
-
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students12 hours ago