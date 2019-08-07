Six held for preparing spurious pesticides in Multan

Agriculture Task Force on Pesticides arrested six persons for preparing spurious pesticides, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Agriculture Task Force on Pesticides arrested six persons for preparing spurious pesticides, here on Wednesday.

According to assistant director agriculture Naveed Asmat Kohloon, the task force raided at a factory, in the jurisdiction of Basti Malook police station and arrested six persons besides seizing pesticides. Samples of pesticides were sent to lab for analysis.

A case has been registered against the outlaws.