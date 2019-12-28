UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Held For Rash Driving In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 02:42 PM

Six held for rash driving in Faisalabad

Police have arrested six persons from various parts of the district for rash driving during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Police have arrested six persons from various parts of the district for rash driving during past 24 hours.

Police said on Saturday that Sardar Wali and Ajab Noor were arrested from Lakkah Mandi Jhang Road, Nawaz from Motor Market, Shabbir Hussain from Millat Chowk, Ahmad from Jhumra Chowk and Niaz Ahmad from Small Industry Chowk.

The accused were locked behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Road Jhang Market From Industry

Recent Stories

PTI govt. allocated record funds for tribal distri ..

7 minutes ago

5 held for decanting LPG in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

At Least 8 Shot, 2 Fatally Due to Shooting in Texa ..

7 minutes ago

Five booked for stealing oil from Parco line

7 minutes ago

Dense fog to dominate in plain areas including Pun ..

3 minutes ago

Citizenship Amendment Act proves worth of two-nati ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.