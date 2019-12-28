Six held for rash driving in Faisalabad

Police have arrested six persons from various parts of the district for rash driving during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Police have arrested six persons from various parts of the district for rash driving during past 24 hours.

Police said on Saturday that Sardar Wali and Ajab Noor were arrested from Lakkah Mandi Jhang Road, Nawaz from Motor Market, Shabbir Hussain from Millat Chowk, Ahmad from Jhumra Chowk and Niaz Ahmad from Small Industry Chowk.

The accused were locked behind the bars.