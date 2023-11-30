Six held for running illegal LPG, petrol agencies

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Rawalpindi District Police under an ongoing operation against illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and petrol agencies conducted raids and arrested six accused.

According to the police spokesman, Bani, New Town, Sadiqabad, Civil Lines and Saddar Wah police arrested six namely Amin, Umar, Hidayat, Imran, Haris and Adeel for operating illegal LPG and petrol agencies.

Police confiscated LPG cylinders, refilling gadgets and petrol from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said the police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal petrol and LPG agencies would be sealed.