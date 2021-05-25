Six held for selling, flying kites in sialkot

Police arrested six people from various parts of the district for selling and flying kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested six people from various parts of the district for selling and flying kites.

Police said on Tuesday in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers and arrested Ali, Abdul Razzaq, Subhan, Asrar, Zonair and Imran and seized dozens of kites and string roles from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.