Six Held For Selling, Flying Kites In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:27 PM

Police arrested six people from various parts of the district for selling and flying kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested six people from various parts of the district for selling and flying kites.

Police said on Tuesday in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers and arrested Ali, Abdul Razzaq, Subhan, Asrar, Zonair and Imran and seized dozens of kites and string roles from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

