Six held for selling kites, strings

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Dera police on Tuesday arrested six persons on the second day of its crackdown against the sale and purchase of kites and strings.

According to police spokesman, a crackdown had been launched against the Kites and Strings sellers on the instructions of District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain Liaquat.

The DPO ordered for a strict action against the sale of strings and kites, saying, the string used in flying kites was a threat to human life and safety of the general public.

As part of this, Police Station Paharpur SHO Zafar Abbas and Police Station Cantt SHO Gul Sher Khan took action in Paharpur Bazar and Kalan Bazar respectively.

During the action, the police arrested six shopkeepers allegedly selling kites and chemical strings and recovered hundreds of kites besides a large quantity of string rolls. The police also registered cases against the detainees.