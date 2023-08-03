Six held for selling petrol

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested six shopkeepers for selling petrol here on Thursday.

According to a police report, shopkeepers Ali Akbar, Khalid Qaisar, Rehan Habib, Asgar, Rizwan and Adnan were arrested from different localities.

Police also seized machines and other items from their shops.

Meanwhile, a citizen in Rafique colony was arrested while stealing electricity throughdirect connection by Razaabad police