Six Held For Selling Petrol

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Six held for selling petrol

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Police arrested six shopkeepers for selling petrol here on Thursday.

According to a police report, shopkeepers Ali Akbar, Khalid Qaisar, Rehan Habib, Asgar, Rizwan and Adnan were arrested from different localities.

Police also seized machines and other items from their shops.

Meanwhile, a citizen in Rafique colony was arrested while stealing electricity throughdirect connection by Razaabad police

