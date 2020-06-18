UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Held For Selling Petrol, Refilling Gas Illegally In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

Six held for selling petrol, refilling gas illegally in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested six persons for selling petrol and gas illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested six persons for selling petrol and gas illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession.

According to details, Airport police conducted raid and apprehended five accused namely Majid, Zahid, Waqas, Shahid, Muhammad Junaid and Sajid Mehmood on the charges of filling gas and selling petrol illegally and recovered 4 gas filling instrument and 120 litter of petrol from their possession.

In another operation, Kallar Saydian police conducted raid and arrested an accused namely Muhammad Shehzad with 50 liter of petrol.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Gas All From Airport

Recent Stories

PCB shares update about contracts of all domestic ..

9 minutes ago

CPEC Phase-II to help revamp basic infrastructure, ..

18 minutes ago

Ajman’s Permanent Economic Development Committee ..

23 minutes ago

PM directs to expedite efforts for uniform syllabu ..

23 minutes ago

Naval chief expresses confidence over operational ..

35 minutes ago

Justice Isa’s wife records her statement before ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.