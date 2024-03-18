Six Held For Violating Ramazan Act
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district police have arrested six accused for violating ‘Ramazan act’ during different actions taken in the limits of City and Paroa Police stations.
According to police spokesman, the police were taking actions against violations of respect of the holy month of Ramazan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
He said the City police led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur raided different places and arrested four people named Muhammad Tahir son of Haji Muhammad, Muhammad Tanvir Shehzad son of Khalil Ahmad, Muhammad Farooq son of Umar Din and Muhammad Sikandar son of Shams Uddin over a charge of violating Ramazan act.
Similarly, Paroa Police led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Sibtain Hussain also arrested two accused named Kifayat Ullah and Atta Ullah for violating Ramazan act. The police also registered separate cases against the arrested accused.
Recent Stories
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested2 minutes ago
-
Isra University organizes seminar to curb blasphemous content on social media9 minutes ago
-
KP government to provide 10000 rupees each to 40000 families of district Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
Man arrested on assaulting teenage girl10 minutes ago
-
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties19 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister visits Quaid's mausoleum30 minutes ago
-
Kite seller held in DI Khan39 minutes ago
-
Fake NAB chairman, accomplice held40 minutes ago
-
SACM condoles with senior journalist over demise of father40 minutes ago
-
DG Information KP condoles over Shakir’s demise40 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of death of sewer men40 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest three suspects for fraud, extortion40 minutes ago