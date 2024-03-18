Open Menu

Six Held For Violating Ramazan Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The district police have arrested six accused for violating ‘Ramazan act’ during different actions taken in the limits of City and Paroa Police stations.

According to police spokesman, the police were taking actions against violations of respect of the holy month of Ramazan following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

He said the City police led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arsalan Khan Gandapur raided different places and arrested four people named Muhammad Tahir son of Haji Muhammad, Muhammad Tanvir Shehzad son of Khalil Ahmad, Muhammad Farooq son of Umar Din and Muhammad Sikandar son of Shams Uddin over a charge of violating Ramazan act.

Similarly, Paroa Police led by SDPO Paroa Circle Anwar Khattak along with SHO Sibtain Hussain also arrested two accused named Kifayat Ullah and Atta Ullah for violating Ramazan act. The police also registered separate cases against the arrested accused.

