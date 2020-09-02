UrduPoint.com
Six Held For Violating SOPs Of Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Morgah police here on Wednesday continued its crackdown against violations of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of COVID-19 pandemic and arrested six persons from a snooker club, police spokesman said

During a raid, the police held six persons namely Yasir Sharif, Reham Ahmed, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Nawaz, Mubeen Aziz and Abdullah Azam for not adopting Coronovirus SOPs.

The police registered cases against the accused.

