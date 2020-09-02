Six held for violating SOPs of coronavirus

Morgah police here on Wednesday continued its crackdown against violations of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of COVID-19 pandemic and arrested six persons from a snooker club, police spokesman said

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Morgah police here on Wednesday continued its crackdown against violations of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of COVID-19 pandemic and arrested six persons from a snooker club, police spokesman said.

During a raid, the police held six persons namely Yasir Sharif, Reham Ahmed, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Nawaz, Mubeen Aziz and Abdullah Azam for not adopting Coronovirus SOPs.

The police registered cases against the accused.