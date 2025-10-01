Open Menu

Six Held In Police Crackdown In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Six held in police crackdown in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Police arrested six suspects during a district-wide crackdown on drug traffickers and illegal arms carriers under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq.

According to a police spokesperson, separate operations were conducted in the Kharian, Shaheen Chowk, and Lorri Adda areas.

In Kharian Circle, DSP Shahid Mehmood supervised the action in which SHO Kharian Saddar SI Muhammad Aslam and his team arrested four accused men, Usman Sagheer, Ahsan Ali, Faisal Iqbal, and Muhammad Umair, recovering 1,260 grams of hashish, a Kalashnikov rifle, an 8 mm Bren gun, and a 30-bore pistol.

In another raid, DSP City Circle Rai Sarfraz Yousaf supervised the operation where SHO Shaheen Chowk SI Irfan Ahmad arrested a suspect, Nasir Javed, and seized 1,120 grams of hashish.Meanwhile, Inspector Hassan Zubair, SHO Lari Adda Police Station, along with his team, arrested a bootlegger, Sabir, and recovered 10 liters of liquor.Separate cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

57 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance ..

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protectio ..

Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

2 hours ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

3 hours ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

3 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan