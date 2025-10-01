Six held in police crackdown in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) Police arrested six suspects during a district-wide crackdown on drug traffickers and illegal arms carriers under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq.

According to a police spokesperson, separate operations were conducted in the Kharian, Shaheen Chowk, and Lorri Adda areas.

In Kharian Circle, DSP Shahid Mehmood supervised the action in which SHO Kharian Saddar SI Muhammad Aslam and his team arrested four accused men, Usman Sagheer, Ahsan Ali, Faisal Iqbal, and Muhammad Umair, recovering 1,260 grams of hashish, a Kalashnikov rifle, an 8 mm Bren gun, and a 30-bore pistol.

In another raid, DSP City Circle Rai Sarfraz Yousaf supervised the operation where SHO Shaheen Chowk SI Irfan Ahmad arrested a suspect, Nasir Javed, and seized 1,120 grams of hashish.Meanwhile, Inspector Hassan Zubair, SHO Lari Adda Police Station, along with his team, arrested a bootlegger, Sabir, and recovered 10 liters of liquor.Separate cases have been registered against the accused, and further investigation is underway, the spokesperson added.