UrduPoint.com

Six Held; Kites Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Six held; kites seized

KASUR, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chunian City police on Wednesday seized 2500 kites from a warehouse and arrested six people.

On the special direction of DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu, the Chunian city police conducted a raid at a warehouse near Chunian bypass and seized about 2500 kites. The police have also arrested six people involved in kites making.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Chunian Tariq Aziz From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

27 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theate ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Arab Theater Authority

43 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UA ..

President issues Federal Decree establishing ‘UAE Media Council’, headed by ..

1 hour ago
 Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan captain

1 hour ago
 Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for P ..

Fauzia Waqar takes oath as Federal Ombudsman for Protection against Harassment

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.