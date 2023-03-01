Six held; kites seized

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Chunian City police on Wednesday seized 2500 kites from a warehouse and arrested six people.

On the special direction of DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu, the Chunian city police conducted a raid at a warehouse near Chunian bypass and seized about 2500 kites. The police have also arrested six people involved in kites making.

A case has been registered against the accused.